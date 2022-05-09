A frontline Peoples Democratic Party governorship aspirant in Rivers State, Brother Felix Obuah has lauded the state governor, Nyesom Wike over the Supreme Court victory against the Imo State government in the disputed 17 oil wells between the two sister states.

Obuah commended the governor for his courage and undaunted spirit to ensure justice was not only done but seen to have been done over the legal battle that has lingered for so long.

The PDP governorship aspirant and a bonafide indigene of the council area of the disputed oil wells (Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni) said the victory is a further confirmation of Gov Wike’s resolve to see that what rightly belongs to Rivers State is not denied it.

Despite the huge sum of revenue that had been lost to the Imo state government under the nullified previous political arrangement on the sharing formula between the two states, Bro Obuah noted, the ceding of the 17 oil wells will no doubt broaden the revenue base of the state henceforth.

“We can’t thank His Excellency enough for giving every section of the state a sense of belonging by ensuring that not only their properties are secure but also protected from external invasion in whatever disguise. As a lawyer, Gov Wike has demonstrated professional knowledge and capacity in the application of the legal instrument in the most democratic manner to pursue and correct all the wrongs against our state. This is no mean feat. We should all be grateful to the governor and pray for him as he proceeds in repositioning the state and renewing Nigeria,” Bro Obuah advised.

Bro Obuah also commended the Supreme Court for standing firm against miscarriage of justice against Rivers State by ruling that the disputed 17 oil wells rightly belong to the state which by extension, has equally authenticated the boundary adjustment paper of 1976 where the disputed Ndoni and Egbema Communities were confirmed to be in Rivers.

Vanguard News Nigeria