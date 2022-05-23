An Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court on Monday sentenced a dismissed policeman, Mohammed Alidu, to life imprisonment for defiling a nine-year-old school girl in a barrack

Justice Abiola Soladoye, in her judgment, held that Alidu was a disgrace to the police because he failed to uphold law and order and went about frolicking with an underage girl.

Soladoye held that the prosecution had convincingly proved the charge of defilement against the convict beyond any reasonable doubt.

She said the survivors’ evidence was fully corroborated by the medical evidence.

“The evidence of the survivor is the most credible evidence in identifying the perpetrator.

“The vivid and oral testimony of the survivor satisfies the court that prosecution has proved every inch of the ingredients.

“He is a disgrace to the entire Police because he failed to uphold law and order as he went on a frolic of his own by engaging in a bizarre and irresponsible behaviour turning the barracks into a sex den.

“It is most chilling. The defendant is hereby sentenced to life imprisonment without the option of fine.

“He should have his name entered in the Sex Offenders Register of the Lagos State Government,” the judge held.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that four witnesses testified against Alidu in the trial.

According to the prosecution team, Mr Olusola Soneye, Mrs Olufunke Adegoke and Ms Abimbola Abolade, Alidu committed the offence on June 29, 2018 on Makinde Police Barracks Road, Mafoluku, Oshodi.

The prosecution said that Alidu grabbed the survivor into a wooden house on her way to school and defiled her.

They submitted that the defendant was apprehended after the survivor reported the case at the police station.

The prosecutors said the defendant confessed to defiling the survivor, blaming it on the devil but later denied it as an afterthought.

NAN reports that the prosecutors said the offence contravened Sections 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 .

