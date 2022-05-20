.

By Emem Idio, YENAGOA

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has berated some community leaders in the state over their refusal to donate lands in their communities for Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprises-Niger Delta, LIFE-ND, an International Food for Agricultural Development, IFAD, assisted project in the state.

The governor, who expressed dismay with the recalcitrant attitude of some traditional rulers, however, singled out the traditional rulers of Onopa and Ebedebiri communities in Yenagoa and Sagbama LGAs for making lands available for the agricultural project.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Prince David Alagoa, made the remarks at the first graduation ceremony of 218 incubatees of LIFE-ND, in Yenagoa.

He appealed to communities in the state to make lands available for agricultural programmes and initiatives to ensure that indigenes of their communities also benefit from the LIFE-ND programme, noting that agriculture remains the most potent means to empower the youths.

Diri, who described the project as one of the best conceived empowerment programmes, lauded LIFE-ND for being fair in its selection process such that beneficiaries were chosen from 100 communities spread across the eight local government areas of the state.

Speaking on behalf of the 218 graduating incubatees, the best graduating incubatee, Miss Forcebry Ayebatari, who was presented with a cash prize of N250,000 said the programme has added value and transformed the lives of the beneficiaries from the unemployed to enterprenuers to employers of labour and appealed to the partners to sustain the programme.