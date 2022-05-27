Benue APC members on queue to vote during the APC direct primary elections

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

An impressive turnout of All Progressives Congress, APC, members was recorded in Benue state in the governorship and House of Assembly primaries of the party held across the state on Friday amid disagreements among the governorship aspirants on the mode of primaries to adopt.

It would be recalled that the election which was scheduled for Thursday was put off following the late arrival of the Electoral Committee members to the state and disagreement among aspirants and the leadership of the party on the mode of election to be adopted.

The party eventually resolved for the direct primaries though some of the aspirants like Senator Barnabas Gemade and Terlumun Ikya had raised concern about the process.

At the meeting of stakeholders called Thursday night by the Election Committee members, Mr. Ikya had raised issues over the lack of information on the rules governing the direct primary election processes.

At the meeting he asked, ”as aspirants, does the guideline allow us to have agents at every Council Ward, because if that is, let it be on record that our agents’ list have not been requested for.

“Also I want to know if there is an authentic register of members of our party, and if it was meant to be published, because it has not been published yet. We were also told that election officers have been dispatched to the Council Wards. So I want to ask if they went with the election materials, if the election materials are available, and are we permitted to sight it, and if we are, I want it to be on record that we have not sighted them.”

On his part, Senator Gemade said: “This is not a private business of anybody, it is not a limited liability company. So officials of the party should learn and know that politics is not played that way. Nobody has asked me of the list of my agents, there are 276 Council Wards, I must be asked who my agents are because if you go to a place an agent should make sure that your vote is counted.

“But when somebody wants to sit in a room here in Makurdi and right the results and come and tell you that we have done election in that place, I’m not going to subject myself to that kind of fraud. We urge the Election Panel to proceed with the Indirect Primaries earlier approved by the party as all delegates have been in Makurdi to participate in the exercise.”

On his part however, Dr. Mathias Byuan said, “we will go with the direct primaries, let us test the ground and know who is on ground and who is not on ground. The leader of our party Senator George Akume has assured that there will be level playing ground for all in the election. So materials should be shared and let’s all go to the field.”

Meanwhile, at the time of this report, the result of the election had not been declared but the result from some of the Council Wards visited including Ba, Wailomayo, Modern Market and Fiidi where elections had been concluded indicated that one of the aspirants, Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia had already taken the lead.