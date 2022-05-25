Says victory not tied to election

By Miftaudeen Raji

A senatorial aspirant for Kogi West on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dino Melaye has further restated his allegiance to the presidential ambition of Atiku Abubakar.

Melaye is rooting for Atiku, a heavyweight presidential aspirant of the PDP, who is considered to be the aspirant with a huge chance of securing tickets and emerging as the flagbearer of the opposition party.

Vanguard recalls that the former lawmaker, who lost his senatorial ticket to a House of Representatives member representing Kabba-Buni/Ijumu Federal Constituency, Tajudeen Yusuf, had alleged “gang-up” for his loss at the primary.

Also read

PDP Primaries: Dino Melaye fails to secure PDP Ticket, loses rerun to Reps Member, TJ Yusuf

Meanwhile, Melaye has claimed he is a winner, regardless of his loss in a re-run election at the PDP senatorial primary.

He stated on his Instagram handle, Wednesday, “My winner’s status is not tied to any election. It is my eternal heritage. Dino is Dino. I am very proud to be associated with Atiku Abubakar. A true Patriot, consummate humanitarian and passionate Unifier. Don’t make a mistake, Dino is coming. SDM.”

The run-off election held on Tuesday, which saw Yusuf poll 163 votes and Melaye scored 99 votes, had shattered the hopes of the phenomenal Senator from returning to the Senate in the 10th National Assembly.

Meanwhile, Yusuf has urged other aspirants in the race to join hands with him to win in the general election, while commending the conduct of the primary.

What looks like history repeating itself, Melaye, who represented Kogi West in the Senate from 2015 to 2019, was also beaten in 2019 by an incumbent Smart Adeyemi of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC in a re-run election.

Vanguard News Nigeria