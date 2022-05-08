By Ephraim Oseji

The Founder of the Naijablogger, Ibrahim Samuel, said the digital media has played a significant role in redefining the world economy while creating more work opportunities for the youths in the society.

He said the industry was expanding across the world, stressing that Nigeria hasn’t maximize the opportunities provided by the digital media.

He said: “Over the last decade, digital media has played a significant role in redefining the world economy and has created more work opportunities for the youths in the society.

“Some aspects of digital media that can be taught to secondary students include basic concepts of digital media, simple aspects of design, business of digital media, careers in digital media, and blogging.

“While a lot of parents are trying to prevent their kids from accessing the media space, they should realise that new media is embedded in our daily lives and we cannot escape it, rather we should embrace it and teach kids how to properly use these platforms”.

Continuing, the founder of Date360Blog explained that he started “blogging in 2008 while awaiting my WAEC results and I continued while in university and within a decade, the platform has grown to over a million followers reaching over 20 million users monthly, thereby creating a sustainable income”.

On how to reduce internet fraud, the blogger added that “since the coming of the internet, a lot of Nigerian youths have taken to the illicit trade called Internet scam or Yahoo-Yahoo. I believe with proper knowledge and education from professionals, we can reduce the number of youths going into this illicit trade and change the mind of the new generation of youths by exposing them to other monetisation opportunities within the digital media space.

“The knowledge of digital media can help reduce the rate of unemployment among the youths in the country. Nigerian youths can learn and adopt new changes with the growing technology pace around the world, and with proper knowledge in our schools, we can shape kids up with digital media skills.

“The endless opportunities are there to be tapped from, but we need to guide the kids. Nowadays most digital media schools are too expensive for the common man, so digital media knowledge has been a thing for the upper and middle class in the Nigerian society, Therefore, I implore the government to step in and input this into the Nigerian education system.”