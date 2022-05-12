…Charges contractors to restore city to its enviable sanitary condition

…Assures residents of improved service

Committed to ensuring that the enviable sanitary condition of Enugu city is restored, the Enugu State government has upwardly reviewed the terms of waste evacuation contracts with the waste disposal contractors in the state to ensure optimum hygienic condition of the city.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Information, Steve Oruruo, said the review was approved to compensate the contractors for the high operating cost occasioned by spike in cost of diesel, vehicle maintenance and labour, among others.

It was also to improve the capacity of the waste evacuation contractors to render top-notch service.

While frowning at the declining state of the cleanliness of Enugu city, the state government consequently charged the waste evacuation contractors to urgently reverse the undesirable trend and restore the hitherto enviable sanitary condition of the city.

It assured the people of the state that a huge improvement in the cleanliness of the city will be witnessed shortly.