By Kingsley Adegboye

The company’s Director-General of Sales and Marketing, Mrs. Folashade Oloruntoba who stated this yesterday at a press conference to herald activities marking its 10th anniversary in Lagos affirmed that when government create an enabling environment by making land and finances available to real estate developers it will be easy to bridge the nation’s housing deficit referenced by the United Nation statistics to be about 22 million.

Oloruntoba, who called for urgent steps to eradicate constraints fueling the mismatch between the demand and supply of homes in the country, said Adron Homes and Properties has been in the forefront of providing affordable properties for Nigerians. She said the company is set to distribute N3,000 worth of fuel to 3,500 Nigerians to celebrate its 10th anniversary, adding that, “Adron Homes and Properties are bent on giving back to the society and this the company has continually done over its 10 years of existence.

“The company will be targeting several filling stations across eight states, namely; Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Abuja, Nasarawa, Niger and Ekiti starting from Tuesday 31st of May till the last person is been served”.

Oloruntoba explained that the purpose of the programme is to appreciate their customers, urging everyone to take advantage of the company’s affordable housing scheme with a flexible payment plan that will span across 24 to 36 months payment duration.