By Gabriel Olawale

ABUJA—Reckitt Nigeria, makers of Dettol has donated products to the Federal Medical Centre, Abuja as part of activities to mark the 2022 World Hygiene Day.

Speaking during the donation, General Manager of Reckitt Sub-Sahara Africa, Akbar Ali Shah said, Hand hygiene is a key protective measure against infectious diseases and helps prevent further transmission. As we have seen recently, hand cleaning is at the core of emergency responses to many infectious diseases, such as Influenza and COVID-19, and it continues to be an essential tool for infection prevention and control everywhere.

Dettol is leading the change as we prioritize the culture of clean hands through our solutions of antibacterial products, hence, we encourage individuals at all levels on the need for regular handwashing to prevent infections and save lives.

The theme for this year’s World Hand Hygiene Day, Unite for Safety: Clean Your Hands is focused on recognizing that cleaning of hands can add to a facility’s culture of safety and quality, and this will in turn encourage people to clean hands at the right times and with the right products.

Products donated were Dettol Liquid Handwash and Dettol Hand Sanitizers. The products will be used by the medical facility to ensure a safe and secure environment for optimal healthcare outcomes.

Receiving the products on behalf of the hospital management, Chief Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre, Abuja, Prof Saad Ahmed who was represented by the Head, Clinical Services, FMC, Dr. Ezechila Joseph, said Nigerians must continue to be united in the fight against Covid-19 and other diseases.

He continued, “as we come to mark this World Hand Hygiene Day, lets unite, because only one person not adhering and not uniting can become a hazard to every one of us.”