By Innocent Anaba

Chairman, Abeh Signature Ltd, owners of Abeh Signature Apartments, a real estate development company based in Abuja, Cecil Osakwe, has following the alleged destruction of his property valued at N100million, petitioned the Inspector General of Police over the malicious damage of their property on Mekong Street, Maitama, Abuja.

The petitioner is demanding the immediate arrest, investigation and prosecution of a Chief Superintendent of Police, her lawyer and a Director at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, for allegedly procuring a judgment of an FCT Area Court to return an evicted tenant back to the property despite a subsisting court judgment that had ordered her to vacate his property.

Osakwe in the petition, said: “The judgment was obtained fraudulently and they attempted to use it to forcefully bring in Asabe Waziri into the property which she was vacated sometimes in March 2022, following the judgment of Justice Othman Musa of FCT High court.”

Osakwe pointed out in the petition that the said judgment from a District Court in Abuja, was purported to give effect to the order of a Court of Appeal, Abuja, which had ordered that ‘parties should maintain status quo ante bellum.

The petitioner noted that in a desperate move to subvert the course of justice, the tenant and his lawyer surreptitiously procured the district court order, without serving the parties and went on to enforce same with the consent and facility of the CSP.

Osakwe is asking the IGP to investigate and prosecute the persons involved for malicious damage to property and criminal trespass.

According to Osakwe, “Abeh Signature is a cosmopolitan luxurious property with 15 serviced flats for sale and rent. The property currently has over six owners and tenants currently occupying the premises and one of them is Asabe Waziri. The said tenant was a previous leaseholder whose transaction with us was terminated by a court judgment delivered by Justice Musa Othman of the FCT High Court on February 15, 2022, and the judgment was enforced on March 18, 2022, wherein she was vacated from the premises.”

“However, she had instituted a suit against our company to challenge her eviction from the property in suit number FCT/HC/CV/927/2022.

“But in conjunction with her lawyer and with intent to misguided the court, she obtained a judgment in conjunction with the CSP to illegally return her to my property,” he added in the petition.