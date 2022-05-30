Oke Umurhohwo, an aspirant for Ughelli North Constituency 2 DTHA in the recently concluded Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primaries, has congratulated Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, on his emergence as the party’s flagbearer for the 2023 gubernatorial elections. He described the outcome of the exercise as a demonstration of the party’s resolve to maintain the progressive trajectory of the state.

He said this in a congratulatory message, stating that the outcome of the governorship primaries was a victory for all and the process could further unite the party.

“I congratulate Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori on his emergence as the flagbearer of our great party, PDP, for the 2023 governorship election in Delta State.” Umurhohwo noted.

“It is noteworthy that Rt. Hon Sheriff is an outstanding candidate going by the excellent job he has been doing at the Delta State House of Assembly, and I am confident that Delta State under his leadership as Governor will be as prosperous and impactful on the people as that of Governor Okowa,” he added.

Umurhohwo saluted the courage and the sportsmanship exhibited by other party aspirants who failed to get the delegates mandate, urging them to put the results of the primaries behind them and unite behind the elected candidate, Rt. Hon Sheriff, to ensure that the PDP emerges victorious at the 2023 elections.

He praised Governor Okowa for committing to his promise of providing a level playing field to all the aspirants, he also expressed his confidence that the Governor will lead the party (PDP) to victory next year.

“In this primary, everyone is a winner,” he said, adding that “With the primaries over, the job before them is to support the candidate, Rt. Hon Sheriff, and go to the main election as a formidable family in order to sustain the rule of PDP, in the state.”

“Governor Okowa already laid the foundation considering the fairness to everyone who participated in the primary. A victory for PDP is a victory for all of us, and it is only by this belief that we can keep away those who want to take over our state for avarice and rubbish all the gains made for our people in over 20 years.”

Umurhohwo charged all Deltans to queue behind Rt. Hon Sheriff, the PDP candidate and elect him as Governor to consolidate on the achievements of Governor Okowa, noting that he will continue on the path of progress and growth witnessed in Delta State over the years.

“With Rt. Hon Sheriff, the people of Delta State have an ideal choice that can ensure that the gains of the past are not eroded and that future opportunities are unlocked,” he said. “This is an opportunity we can not afford to miss.”