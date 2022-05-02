Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State

ASABA—DELTA State Government has donated relief materials to victims of tanker explosion at Ohoror Community, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State.



Recall that the explosion which occurred on January 27, 2022, reportedly claimed two lives, destroyed 30 buildings and other properties worth millions of Naira in the community.



Governor Ifeanyi Okowa who promptly visited the scene of the disaster, assured that the state government would take measures to cushion the effects of the catastrophe on the victims.



Presenting the relief assistance to the victims in Asaba through the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, the State Commissioner, Bureau for Special Duties, JohnBull Edema, urged the beneficiaries to judicious use of the relief materials.



Edema commended Governor Okowa for approving and releasing funds for relief assistance to the victims of the Ohoror fire incidence within three months.



Lamenting the unfortunate occurrence in Ohoror community, he said the rapid response from the state government was born out of genuine concern for the victims.

SEMA Director, Mr. Karo Ovemeso, who spoke earlier, said the gesture was not to compensate the victims for their loss, but to show empathy and support them in their trying times.



Ovemeso thanked the Governor for his concern for victims of the fire disaster, adding that the state government remained committed to assisting Deltans in distress from any part of the world.



Two of the victims who spoke to newsmen, Mr. Godstime Ovieba and Mrs. Rosaline Ogolodi thanked the State Government for coming to their rescue.



They promised to make good use of the relief assistance, lamenting that they were overwhelmed by the inferno which threw them into hardship.

