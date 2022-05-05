.

By Tunde Oso

A front-line senatorial hopeful for the Delta South Senatorial district, Dr. Sylvester Onoyona, has joined the teeming All Progressives Congress, APC aspirants, who have picked up their expression of interest and nomination forms today, as he stormed the National Headquarters of his party to buy his forms opening the vista for a contest for the flagbearer of his party declaring that, “I am trustworthy and strongly reliable.”

The Emede Isoko-born democrat who was in the company of a mammoth crowd of supporters, did not blink his eyes to pick the all-important and much talked about forms as he declared to his faithful that: “no retreat no surrender, rescuing our senatorial district is a collective desire that we must achieve.”

An Adjunct Professor of Organizational Leadership, Onoyona is popular among the youths, elites and the elderly in his constituency that had been represented at the Upper Chambers of the National Assembly by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP but the real estate mogul said he would end the era of the umbrella Party in the district stating that people are willing to embrace a prosperous change that the will evenly sweep through all the corners and crannies of Delta South.

He decried what he called the massive failure of the PDP occasioned by deliberate neglect of the Delta South and mindless impoverishment of the people using the weapon of poor representation and governance saying the people deserve much better than that.

Human and material development in the district he noted is the poorest among the three Senatorial districts in the state stressing that he has come to perfect the imperfections in the life of the area and the citizenry.

Onoyona’s manifesto, christened: social contract with my people, he noted, stands on a tripod of: massive material, human development and empowerment, security and food sufficiency, stating that the people are in dire want of quality representation from a tested and trusted Senator a vacuum he has chosen to fill.

Having purchased the form, Onoyona said the time has come for all APC faithful in the district to queue behind his aspiration, take the message to the grassroots as he appealled to delegates to consider the need for a better Delta South and vote for him at the forthcoming party primaries coming up at the end of the month.

“Having purchased this form that I have dedicated to the people of Delta south across ethnic divides, the time has come for us to rise up to make it a success for me to represent you in the Senate. I have the capacity, war chest, the aptitude, the decency, honesty, the reach, ruggedness, mental and psychological capacity…to represent my people and this we shall achieve by going all out to earn success at the poll.

“The delegates are germane to my success and its our place to appeal and make them see reasons to put me forward in an overwhelming victory at the polls during the primaries.

“The APC delegates and members of Delta South senatorial district are happy to nominate who has personal relationship and consultation with them, not renegades, disloyal, half-hearted party men, they don’t know or trust. I promise never to fail my people when finally given the mandate,” the quintessential Onoyona stated while the crowd cheered.