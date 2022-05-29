…Rejoices with Taleb Tebite

…urge other aspirants to accept defeat

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

A House of Representatives aspirant, Dr Olotu Akpodiete, Sunday, described the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP House of Representatives primaries for the Ughelli North/Ughelli South/Udu Federal Constituency conducted last week Sunday as free, fair and credible.

While congratulating winner of the primaries, Olorogun Taleb Tebite, Akpodiete in a statement, urged all other aspirants who contested with him to concede defeat and work for the victory of the party in the general election.

Akpodiete said; “I congratulated Olorogun Taleb Tebite who won in the PDP primary election in Ughelli North/Ughelli South/Udu Federal Constituency”.

He implored Olorogun Taleb Tebite to reconcile with other PDP aspirants who lost out for same position, so as to work as a team to recover the lost mandate back to the party during the next election come 2023.

Akpodiete who came fifth in the keenly contested primary election, equally commended all his teeming supporters for their steadfastness and belief in him through their massive support since he indicated interest to occupy the Ughelli North/South/Udu Federal Constituency seat at the National Assembly.

He prayed God to meet all his supporters at the point of their needs.