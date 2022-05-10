Businessman and philanthropist, Chief (Amb) Uba A. Michael on Tuesday said he will contest for the governorship of Delta State when the time is right and will win.

Uba spoke in Abuja when he was quizzed about how far he has gone with plans to take the number one seat in Delta.

Uba said he did proper consultations and has decided to leave it for sometime later in the future and will throw his weight behind another candidate at this time.

He, however, said it will not stop his push for an industrialized Delta.

He said: “I will not be running this time but when I decide to run definitely I will win.

“I will continue in my quest to get an Delta industrialized and to get our sea port working”