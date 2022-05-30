Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege.

Businessman, Chief Michael A. Uba has hailed the emergence of the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for next year’s governorship election in Delta State.

Uba said it was an answer to his prayers of an Urhobo man taking over the running of the state after the end of Okowa’s tenure.

Uba had only recently attended a meeting that had other aspirants which was for the purpose of ensuring that an Urhobo becomes the next governor of the state.

He said he was pleased because, aside from the APC, the ruling party, PDP, also has someone from Urhobo as its flag bearer in the person of Sheriff Oborevwori.

He said, “while I congratulate the Deputy Senate president for his emergence as our party’s candidate for next year’s governorship election, I am overjoyed because from the results of primaries from the two ruling parties in the state, it is certain that an Urhobo man will become governor.

I am particularly happy because I feel a sense of fulfillment considering the fact that, a few weeks ago, we held a meeting where the agenda was to have an Urhobo governor come 2023. So this is an answer prayer.