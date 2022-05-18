Community leadership gives Agip 2-week ultimatum to explain presence of crude oil

By Chancel Sunday

BURUTU—Victims of the Tuomo oil spillage have fled all hospitals where they were taken to for treatment, just as the leadership of the Tuomo community called on Nigeria Agip Oil Company, NAOC, to as a matter of necessity explain to the community the presence of crude-oil products in the Tuomo-Ogboinbiri gas pipeline.

The victims, who fled their hospital beds were reported to have been aided by their relatives to unknown destinations in the creeks for treatment.

Vanguard learned that the decision to flee the hospitals was borne out of the fear of being killed by the government.

Visits by our reporter to the Bomadi General Hospital, Our Lady’s Hospital and Our Saviour’s Hospital, all in Bomadi, headquarters of Bomadi Local Government Area, Delta State, where the victims were reported to have been rushed to, confirmed they had all left.

A nurse at Our Saviour’s Hospital said: “Some victims were brought last night but we’ve discharged them because their relatives demanded their immediate discharge.”

A community source, who responded to the situation, said: “Relatives of victims had a second thought that government might kill the victims in the hospitals since it involves oil spillage and decided to discharge them to unknown destinations.”

However, the leadership of Tuomo community has issued a two-week ultimatum to Agip to explain to the people of the community how products of crude oil could be found in gas pipelines to douse tension and speculations in the community.

Chairman of Tuomo community, Yinkere Thompson, who stated this during a fact-finding visit to the community, yesterday, warned that failure on the part of Agip to do so within the given time frame would ignite protest and shutting down of the company’s station.

Agip deceived us that we produce gas alone—Community chair

He said: “The community leadership visited the scene of the incident this morning (Tuesday) and we saw drums and jerrycans full of condensate. You cannot fill a drum or jerrycan with gas and we want Agip to come and explain to us how could products of crude-oil pass through a gas pipeline.

“Agip deceived us that we are producing gas alone and not crude oil and we signed a GMoU with them in that regard. Now, we know that we’re producing both crude oil and gas, which we suspected long ago.

“Agip should come and explain to us before any repair work will be allowed, they should not dream of carrying out any repair work and if they fail to comply within the given time frame, we will protest to their station and will shut it down.”