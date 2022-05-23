The Delta branch of the Committee for Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) ably led by Comrade Jonathan Giama, has decried the role played by some group of persons who claimed to have formed a parallel body in the state in destabilising the foremost rights organisation in the country and urged the public to discountenance its activities.

Making the clarification in a statement issued at the end of an emergency meeting held in Warri at the weekend, the body urged the factional group to stop parading themselves as members of CDHR, as there is only one recognized body with its Secretariat located at No 20, Deco Road, Warri, that has the legitimate right to act on behalf of the group in the state.

The body also urged the Delta state Police Commissioner, CP Ari Muhammed Ali, to initiate investigation into the allegation of threat to life raised by a member of the factional group against another member, adding that such investigations would unravel the truth in the claims and denial by parties involved inorder to set the record straight.

The statement read in part; “The Chairman, Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) Delta State branch, Comrade Jonathan Giama, hereby cautions Mr A.P Edariese to stop fomenting trouble and parading himself has a factional Chairman of the body in Delta State”.

“This warning had become imperative in order to stop misleading the general public by creating an impression of division in its hierarchy as the body is one in the Delta state under his leadership with its secretariat at No 20 Deco Road, Warri, which has existed for over 8 years and has sheltered Mr A.P Edariese and his co-travellers.

“It is on record that Mr A.P Edariese pathed ways from the State leadership since the suspension of the formal national President of CDHR nationwide, Dr. Barrister Osagie Obayuwana, who was suspended by the Edo State branch for breach and misinterpretation of the constitution”.

“This suspension of Dr. Barrister Osagie Obayuwana was later adopted by the NEC when it was established that he actually attempted to impose his stooges as the executives of Edo state branch of the body against the popular wish of the members in the state.

“It was shortly after the suspension of Dr. Obayuwana, that those who are loyal to him including Mr. A.P Edariese pathed ways with the state body and followed the suspended national President to form a parallel body due to their desperation to take over power in the state”.

“It is on record that the present executives of CDHR in the state, including my humble self as the state Chairman, were duly elected in a free and fair elections conducted in Warri, February 2021, by members of the existing units in the branch which comprises; Udu, Warri,, Ughelii North, Orerokpe, Ika and Abraka. The election was later ratified by NEC.”

“Consequent upon this, I want to call on Deltans to disregard any publication emanating from any factional CDHR group in any part of the state other than the one under my leadership that was duly elected and inaugurated by the NEC of the our great body”.

“Let me reiterate it here once again to Mr A.P Edariese and his cohorts that if my reign as CDHR Delta state Chairman intimidates them, they should kindly wait for the outcome of the case in court as the court remains the only place to seek justice”.