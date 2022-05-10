Promise Ogumu

All Progress Congress (APC) House of Assembly aspirant for Ika north east Delta State Mr Promise Ogumu has promised to bring fairness and equity to his constituents if elected.

He noted that his political ambition to represent the people of Ika North East at the State House of Assembly will bring good representation to the people .

Ogumu said he is not just eligible but Capable of representing the interest of the people .

He said “ I have viable wealth of human and material capital that can attract lasting developments and proper legislator to the people of Ika North East .

More need to be done in making sure every parts of the local government is carried along.

As a youth, I have the needed experience of bringing meaningful projects.

If elected as lawmaker , I will demonstrate leadership capacity that will greatly impact the people with fairness and equity.

I will improve security, agriculture, education, employment opportunities, infrastructural development, among others.