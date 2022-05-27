…Says withdrawal is for party cohesion, peace, unity

By Chancel Sunday

Pioneer president, Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, Worldwide and House of Representatives aspirant under the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Patani/Bomadi Constituency, Delta State, Dr Felix Tuodolo, has announced his withdrawal from the 2023 race.

Tuodolo, who took the decision shortly after an emergency meeting with the party hierarchy in Asaba, the state capital, yesterday, the scheduled date for the party primaries, said the decision was in the interest of peace, progress and unity of people of the constituency.

However, in a statement issued, which was made available to newsmen, he thanked his supporters and delegates for their continued support and trust reposed in him.

The statement reads in part: “Today, Friday, May 27, 2022, would have begun my journey to liberate the people of the Patani/Bomadi Federal Constituency from the political monarchy that has held us captive for close to three decades.

“However, in the interest of party cohesion and for peace, progress and unity of our entire people in Patani/Bomadi Federal Constituency of Delta State, I, Felix Tuodolo, hereby announce my withdrawal from the race.

“I thank all our leaders, party faithful, party delegates, traditional rulers, religious leaders, youths, activists, and especially my teeming supporters who also consistently demonstrated their love, confidence and trust in me.

“As I have always done, I wish to further advocate for peace, tolerance and mutual understanding among our people as these are among the most essential ingredients for the betterment of our people and the development of our area.

“I am fully confident that we shall have much more to do together in the future towards advancing our people’s cause, together we shall serve our great party in different capacities and ensure the victory of the party in the forthcoming general elections.

I thank you all for standing by me”.