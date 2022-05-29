…urges candidates to unite party members

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

DEPUTY President of the Nigerian Senate and Delta State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC for the 2023 election, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has said the peaceful and transparent conduct of the party’s primary elections is a sign of good things to come in the state.

Omo-Agege in a statement by the Director, Communications and Media Strategy of his campaign organisation, Mr Ima Niboro, expressed confidence that all the standard bearers of the APC would defeat the PDP candidates in the State, adding that the APC would emerge victorious in the various elections next year.

While felicitating with those that won the party’s primaries at the House of Assembly, House of Representatives and Senatorial levels, he commended the leadership of the party for ensuring successful primaries.

He also thanked the party leadership for effectively mobilizing members of the APC to participate fully in the electoral process.

Omo-Agege in the statement noted that

Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, Chief Ede Dafinone and Chief Thomas Joel-Onowakpo were returned unopposed in Delta North, Delta Central and Delta South senatorial districts respectively.

He, however, said Rt. Hon. Francis Ejiroghene Waive was elected the party’s candidate for Ughelli North/Ughelli South/ Udu Federal Constituency.

He said; “the outcome of all the primaries is a victory for the Delta APC family as it has demonstrated the capacity to work together for the good of the party and the state as a whole”.

He told the party candidates to see their mandates as a collective, enjoining them to bring all APC members together for the overall success of the party in the 2023 general elections.

The Deputy Senate President, said: “The outcome of the primaries will best be described as no victor no vanquished. All the aspirants gave a good account of themselves and congratulated each other for a good contest”.