By Chancel Sunday

Mr Tamaraukro Obriki has been declared winner of the All Progressives Congress, APC, primaries in Patani/Bomadi Federal Constituency in Delta State.

Obriki, a lone aspirant after the withdrawal of Dr Felix Tuodolo, was declared winner by the Returning Officer, Barr Nwulu U. Charles, yesterday, after scoring 95 votes cast by delegates at St. Brendan College, Bomadi, venue of the exercise, which was conducted around 7.30 pm.

Barr Charles said: “Dr Felix Tuodolo did not step down because of loss of strength but he looked at Obriki and said this is my younger brother who I brought up and I cannot be struggling with him, instead I will be providing for him guidance and leadership.

“Therefore, as Returning Officer for this exercise, I hereby declare Mr Tamaraukro Obriki winner and flagbearer of the party in Patani/Bomadi Federal Constituency”.

However, high point of the exercise was when Dr Tuodolo lifted up the hands of the flagbearer, Mr Obriki, to show his support and solidarity.

Obriki, in his speech, said: “First, I want to thank God Almighty for the success of this exercise, secondly, I want to thank the party leaders and thirdly I want to thank my older brother and our mentor, Tuodolo, who mentored us to fight for the emancipation of Niger Delta and Ijaw nation in particular.

“Tuodolo is a leader of the party in Delta State, he called me and said I’m his younger brother and he’ll bless me and support me. So, I’m going to launch this race under his tutelage, and by God’s grace we’ll defeat PDP”.

Dr Tuodolo lifting the hands of Mr Obriki in solidarity