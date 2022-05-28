.

By Festus Ahon & Paul Olayemi, Sapele

MR David Atie has emerged winner of the All Progressives Congress, APC House of Assembly primary election in Warri North constituency held at Iwere College in Koko

Announcing the results, the chairman of the primary election committee, Prince Alex Iwere, said David Atie polled 24 votes to beat his opponent, Tosan Oyowe, who scored zero votes.

Atie who spoke to newsmen moments after his declaration thanked party leaders and members for the confidence reposed in him and appealed for their continued support.

He also called on his opponent in the primary election to join forces with him to enable the party to win the general election in the constituency.

Atie who spoke further, urged Deltans to rally around the governorship candidate of the APC in the State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, adding that; “Omo-Agege remains the best person to pilot the affairs of the State in 2023.

“The Deputy Senate President has been able to carve a niche for himself politically through many developmental and empowerment projects he has attracted to his senatorial district and other parts of the State while at the National Assembly. If given the opportunity to govern, he will bring his wealth of experience to bear in ensuring that Delta State becomes the envy of other states in the country.”

Acting Chairman of the party in Warri North, Ukuto Philip and a leader of the party in the area, Wilson Alatsha said the election was free and fair and commended the delegates for their patience and understanding.