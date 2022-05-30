ASABA—Executive Assistant to Delta State Governor on Communications, Olorogun Fred Oghenesivbe, has said that the just concluded gubernatorial primary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state was a show of shame, and it clearly revealed the overbearing nature of the APC candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

Oghenesivbe made the assertion while responding to questions on a live radio programme, weekend, in Asaba, wherein he lambasted the outgoing Deputy Senate President for casting negative aspersions at the visionary leadership and integrity of the governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

Oghenesivbe posited that Ovie Omo Agege contributed substantially as the Deputy Senate President, DSP, to the failures and abysmal performance of the APC national government in the past seven years and still counting under president Muhammadu Buhari.

He assured Deltans that the PDP candidate and Excessive Local Content incoming governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, well known for his astonishing Street credibility capacity will effortlessly defeat Agege with an embarrassing wide margin at the governorship election, come 2023.

He said: “The achievements of governor Okowa in Delta State within the past seven years are in prints, well documented and published in various specialized and news magazines, aired on major television stations weekly.

“The multifaceted legacies and developmental strides of our amiable governor cannot be disputed, they are clearly visible and tangible. Deltans are well informed and ready to vote PDP in 2023.”