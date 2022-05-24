Ahead of the People’s Democratic Party PDP Governorship Primaries, the supervising councilor for environment in Aniocha South local government Comr Chidi Ikediashi has urged PDP delegates to support and vote for the PDP governorship aspirant Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori .

Chidi in Asaba said Sheriff is more capable to succeed to the Delta State Governor Sen Ifeanyi Okowa .

He noted that the level of transformations seen in Deltans through Governor Okowa need to be improved on by someone who knows the pains and gains of Deltans.

According to Chidi, In chosen the next Governor of Delta State , sentiment must be put aside for a stronger Delta State .

“Who ever emerged the PDP governorship candidate is the next governor and this is why out delegates must be wise in taking decision.

Among all the aspirants contesting, who have just one person who is capable of succeeding Governor Ifeanyi Okowa .

Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori is that experienced man that easily continue from Governor Okowa.

We don’t need a joker to be governor because we want more developments in our state .

Sheriff has been to the 25 local government areas of the state , he has interacted with the people and he knows the way forward regarding the transformation of our state .

He is not a stranger to us and in all the offices he has held , sheriff hasn’t failed the people.

That is because he knows the pains and gains of our people.

Supporting and voting for Sheriff is embracing a brighter Delta State” he said.