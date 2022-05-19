Otuaro

Messiah Doupade Olaye, a  Niger Delta activist based in Warri, Delta State, has endorsed Delta State Deputy Governor, Kingsley Otuaro’s ambition to govern the state.

Olaye said despite the fact that all the aspirants  are eminently qualified,  Otuaro  stands  out.

He said if Otuaro is given the opportunity to take over the mantle of leadership,  it will be easier to for him to continue seamlessly and consolidate on the SMART Agenda and the Stronger Delta Vision  of Governor Okowa.

Olaye, who appreciated Okowa for his  developmental strides,said : “Kingsley Otuaro has been one of the most loyal deputy Governors Nigeria has ever had, and he has won several awards as a loyal and successful deputy governor to Governor Okowa , unlike other States

that have repeated cases of fracas between governors and their deputies which  resulted in  impeachment in their first tenure while some governors on account of insorbudination, dropped their deputies during second tenure.”

Speaking further on the suitability  of Otuaro, Olaye said: ” There are a lot of examples where the deputy governors were impeached in first tenure, and some were dropped in second tenure due to insubordination , while some  were power drunk and despirate to pursue inordinate ambition, others decamped to other political  parties  as it was  in Kogi  , Zamfara State,Ondo and Bayelsa State states among others.

 He added that Otuaro having been a faithful and successful follower, can be trusted to consolidate on the laudable achievements of Okowa.

Olaye maintained   that  Otuaro will be in a better position to fly the PDP flag and stand against  every opposition and blackmail that are associated with politics  in the state.

Continuing, he said : “Allowing Otuaro to fly the PDP flag will eliminate  blackmail,  or threats from EFCC and lCPC.

He added: “Otuaro should be considered as the most preferred aspirant because he  is best suited to face those ready to throw caution to the wind in their ill-motivated quest for Delta State governorship.

 “l sincerely appeal to leaders across board in the state and at the national level to consider Otuaro as their preferred aspirant because he is a detribalised leader who can be trusted.”

He appealed to all the delegates to understand the reason they should wisely cast their votes for Otuaro, saying he is loyal to PDP and Okowa.

