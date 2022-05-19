Otuaro

Messiah Doupade Olaye, a Niger Delta activist based in Warri, Delta State, has endorsed Delta State Deputy Governor, Kingsley Otuaro’s ambition to govern the state.

Olaye said despite the fact that all the aspirants are eminently qualified, Otuaro stands out.

He said if Otuaro is given the opportunity to take over the mantle of leadership, it will be easier to for him to continue seamlessly and consolidate on the SMART Agenda and the Stronger Delta Vision of Governor Okowa.

Olaye, who appreciated Okowa for his developmental strides,said : “Kingsley Otuaro has been one of the most loyal deputy Governors Nigeria has ever had, and he has won several awards as a loyal and successful deputy governor to Governor Okowa , unlike other States

that have repeated cases of fracas between governors and their deputies which resulted in impeachment in their first tenure while some governors on account of insorbudination, dropped their deputies during second tenure.”

Speaking further on the suitability of Otuaro, Olaye said: ” There are a lot of examples where the deputy governors were impeached in first tenure, and some were dropped in second tenure due to insubordination , while some were power drunk and despirate to pursue inordinate ambition, others decamped to other political parties as it was in Kogi , Zamfara State,Ondo and Bayelsa State states among others.

He added that Otuaro having been a faithful and successful follower, can be trusted to consolidate on the laudable achievements of Okowa.

Olaye maintained that Otuaro will be in a better position to fly the PDP flag and stand against every opposition and blackmail that are associated with politics in the state.

Continuing, he said : “Allowing Otuaro to fly the PDP flag will eliminate blackmail, or threats from EFCC and lCPC.

He added: “Otuaro should be considered as the most preferred aspirant because he is best suited to face those ready to throw caution to the wind in their ill-motivated quest for Delta State governorship.

“l sincerely appeal to leaders across board in the state and at the national level to consider Otuaro as their preferred aspirant because he is a detribalised leader who can be trusted.”

He appealed to all the delegates to understand the reason they should wisely cast their votes for Otuaro, saying he is loyal to PDP and Okowa.