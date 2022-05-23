By Emmanuel Okogba

The Director of Media and Publicity of the KBO Campaign Organization, Pst. Alex Akemotubo, has said the Deputy Governor is still very much in the race to take over from Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa come 2023.

Akemotubo said this on Monday while addressing the press to debunk reports of Otuaro dropping his ambition.

He said Otuaro is still very much in the race and whatever is trending in the media is only the figment of the imaginations of mischief-makers that will never happen as Otuaro is going to become the next governor of the state by the grace of God.

Akemotubo said, “Kindly treat any news or statements that says otherwise as fake news and as cheap political blackmail, an approach used by mischief-makers and hopeless political jobbers to undermine the incredible work done by delegates and Deltans at all levels to enthrone a better Delta State come 2023.

“H.E. Kingsley Burutu Otuaro remains the Delegates’ Choice in the Delta 2023 Governorship race.

“H.E. Kingsley Burutu Otuaro also use this medium to thank all delegates and KBO volunteers for their relentless efforts, prayers, and support that have brought this noble agenda so far. Undoubtedly Delta will win.” He concluded