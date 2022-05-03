St. Michael's College old students task government, oil firms on school’s rehabilitation An appeal has gone to the Delta State Government and multi-national oil companies operating in Oleh, the headquarters of Isoko South Local Government Area to come to the aid of St. Michael's College, Oleh by addressing the deplorable condition of the school. Chairman of Class of 94 of the College, Engr. Owigho Omuabor made the appeal during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Reunion party of the Class held at Oleh on Friday. Engr. Owigho, who led other members of the Class on a visit to the school, lamented the neglect and deplorable state of the college and called on the State Government's immediate intervention in fumigating the school as accordingly to him, the classes were bats' infested and possess serious health risks to the students. "This was not the school we graduated from 28 years ago. Certainly, the school requires urgent attention in terms of infrastructures. “Most of the classes do not have windows and more significantly, no functional science laboratory and library," Owigho said. He also called on Heritage Energy operating in Oleh community and public-spirited individuals from the area to assist the school by providing a befitting science laboratory and library to promote science education and reading culture respectively amongst students. The Chairman of the Class of 94 who disclosed that the Class constructed and donated a block of toilets to the school with a brand new sumu machine to pump water, reiterated the Class’ commitment to continue to give back to the school as part of their contribution to promote quality education in the state. Engr Owigho, who also disclosed that as part of their 2022/2023 project, the Class would be embarking on tree planting including economic trees, to enhance the aestatic beauty of the school. Other projects highlighted included mindset mentorship programmes and painting of a block of class room. He commended the Chairman of the AGM Reunion organization Committee, Mr. Ivovi Aruoriwo and members of the Committee for organizing a befitting and well organized ceremony. The highpoint of the event was the presentation of awards to some deserving members of the Class for their various outstanding contributions as well as posthumous awards to the first Principal of the School, Chief Ubiogoro and another teacher, Mr. Charles Akpoghalino for their pioneering efforts in building the school.

Asks him to choose between Mrakpor, Majemite, Oborevwori

By Emma Amaize

ASABA- A pan Delta group, Deltans Life Matters, DLM, has said the Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has a key role in deciding the 2023 governorship standard-bearer of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Global Coordinator of the group, Christian Abeh and two others in a statement, Tuesday, said: “The question is no longer about Governor Okowa making the choice of his successor, as that is certain. Obviously, he has a major role to play in determining the next gubernatorial candidate of the ruling party in the state, PDP”.

“Making a choice of his successor does not suggest imposition of candidate as some may think. It is part of the people’s expectation and mandate committed into the hands of the governor to chart a course on who takes over his seat, come 2023, having led the state satisfactorily for two terms. 

“The governor must bow out to answer to higher calling of leadership, but as he leaves, Deltans want him to single out that one person who will replicate his leadership style with ease and sustain the preponderant legacies of good governance he will bequeath to the state.

The people’s quest for Governor Okowa to make a choice of his successor as it stands, is an arduous task. But for the fact that the governor is eagle-eyed and capable of selecting a candidate from the retinue of aspirants, is no mean a task. Nonetheless, Gov. Okowa can be trusted to make a good choice, especially with the level of equity, justice and fair play he has displayed over the years as a governor. Equity has already weeded off the tares among the wheat. 

“Majority of the three senatorial zones which the governorship seat rotates have agreed that Delta Central should produce the next governor of the state in 2023. This situation has filtered the aspirations of those who wish to run for the number one seat of the state to three persons that the governor can choose from.

“These persons are Peter Mrakpor SAN, Barrister Fred Majemite and RT Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori.

“It is a much known fact that these persons have undying love for Deltans and have unrepentantly contributed their time and resources to the growth and success of the PDP in all elections in the State. These persons lives among us, very humble and accessible, not the type that stays in London and Lagos, and terribly arrogant.

“Undoubtedly, Governor Okowa is the best person to choose the right candidate to succeed him and we owe him a duty of maximum support if truly our state will continue to enjoy dividends of democracy in 2023, through a humble, accessible and god-fearing governor who will be for Deltans and not for Lagos and London people,” the group added.

