By Emmanuel Okogba

The Ijaw nation has taken an interim position on the issue of who gets the backing of the region to become the governor of Delta State come 2023.

In a communique signed and made available to newsmen, the body said it has given Deputy governor, Kingsley Otuaro and Senator James Manager the green light, while it also asked another aspirant, Hon (Dr) Braduce Amakazi Angozi to drop his ambition and support one of the aspirants given approval to contest.

The communique signed by Alaowei B.Bozimo, Chairman, Delta for Governor Consultative Committee and Edmund Doyah Tiemo, Secretary, interface Committee reads: “The following resolutions were reached at the end of deliberation by a joint session of the Leadership of the Ijaw for Governor and Delta lNC/lyC at with PA Clark at his Abuja residence on 9/5/2022 on the report of the Professor Victor F. Peretomode Interface Committee which was charged with the responsibility of recommending a sole Aspirant for the PDP primaries coming up in the third week of May 2022.

“That in the interim, the Ijaw Nation should throw its weight behind two of the aspirants, namely: H.E., The Deputy Governor of Delta State, Deacon Kingsley Burutu Otuaro and Distinguished Senator James Ebiowei Manager.

“In the meantime, the Ijaw Nation have thought it necessary for the interest of the Ijaw nation to advise Hon (Dr) Braduce Amakazi Angozi to suspend his ambition and throw his support on either of the two aspirants to increase the Ijaw chances.

“H.E. Kingsley Otuaro and Sen James Manager should continue with their campaign activities until when a final position on the question of a sole aspirant is taken in no distant time.

“The Delta Ijaw Community wishes to re-affirm its clarion call for Delta Ijaw for Governor 2023 and appeal for support from all our neighbours, friends and well-wishers.” It concluded