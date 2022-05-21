.

By Ochuko Akuopha

DELTA State governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Olorogun Abel Esievo, has said that he is the best person to succeed incumbent Governor Okowa in 2023, noting that he has the best workable programmes on how to develop the state.

Interacting with select journalists at Asaba, the State capital, Esievo, a former State Auditor General (Local Government) said he was in the race to build on the achievements of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and his predecessors had, having had first-hand knowledge of how government works.

Saying that he had mapped out plans to establish three industries in the three senatorial districts to gainfully employ youths in the state, he expressed his desire to also work with critical stakeholders to revive ailing public and private industries in the state including African Timber and Plywood Company (AT&P), Bendel Glass and Superbru.

He said: “This is a carefully thought out and a deliberate design to have a multiplier effect on the sub-national economy of Delta State.

“It focuses on driving a local-content based industrialization process across the three senatorial districts of Delta State by the establishment of one large scale/labour intensive industry in each of the three senatorial districts annually for the period of my tenure totalling 12 industries.

“With the local content initiative, the first industries shall constitute the basis towards the establishment of others as they will serve as the seed capital for the next set of industries in the future.

“The performance of these industries is sacrosanct to the success and stability of their continued existence. In order to further consolidate their sustainability index, these industries will be made public liability (most likely at the stock markets), where Deltans can partake in the affairs of the industries with minimal government involvement in their day-to-day running.

“We shall propose a minimum of between 10 – 15% shareholdings of these companies to be reserved for the indigenes of the State, thereby enabling a buy-in of Deltans.”

Esievo added: “In addition, a paramount strategy of our government to further consolidate our industrialization programme shall be the call on the relevant Federal Government authorities to reactivate our local seaports at Warri, Burutu, Koko and Sapele to stimulate employment generation and improve economic activities in the State.

“Government will interface with Federal authorities to assist with the dredging of the Escravos channel to ease the passage of ships/ocean liners to the aforementioned seaport. The revival of the seaports will lead to increase economic activities in the State.

“It is noticeable, that our teeming youths are largely unemployed, thus increasing the rate of youth restiveness within the State. Our industrialization policy is geared towards not only the creation of industries, but also to mop up our unemployed youths from the labour market.