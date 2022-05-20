By Chancel Sunday

Retired Justice of the Supreme Court and Ebenana-owei of Tuomo Kingdom in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State, HRM (Dr) Francis Tabai, CON, has appealed to the Urhobo ethnic group and the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state to give Ijaw the chance to lead affairs of the state in 2023.

Tabai, who made the appeal, yesterday, noted that it was expedient for both the Urhobo nation and the PDP to acknowledge and appreciate the efforts of Ijaw towards the progress and unity of the party and the state over the years.

He said: “It’s a fact that the least developed area in Delta State is the Ijaw territory which produces the bulk of crude-oil but no infrastructural development unlike other parts of the state. Politically, the Ijaw man has paid his dues in the unity and progress of the state.

“Now, the Ijaw position to produce the next governor of the state under the ruling PDP in 2023 is a just course and I appeal to our Urhobo brother and the party to holistically consider it same way.

“There’s no doubt about the Urhobo argument and there’s a lot of sense in it; the present political dispensation started in 1999 with Chief James Ibori as governor, then to Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan from Delta South and presently Dr Ifeanyi Okowa from Delta North.

“But the Ijaw position is clear enough to be considered, that the rotation has gone round and we’ve done very well playing the servant role over the years and it’s ideal for Ijaw to lead this time around, which I consider just because despite all the efforts the Ijaw area is underdeveloped compared to other parts of the state.

“But I’m always very grateful to Chief James Ibori for the Bomadi Bridge, which is an opener of the Ijaw area, and as far as I’m concerned Ibori did very well for the Ijaw people. However, Ijaw are due to govern Delta and I appeal to the Urhobo to understand our plight.

“Education is the foundation for any development but come to Ijawland, there are no higher institutions, no teachers in the primary/secondary schools, no electricity and we can only surmount these myriad challenges if we have a governor from this area just like others did for their areas”.