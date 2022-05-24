.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

SPECIAL Assistant to Delta State Governor, Hon. Emamusi Goodnews Obiodeh, Tuesday, urged delegates to the PDP gubernatorial primaries to vote Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori described him as a grassroots and people-friendly leader.

Obiodeh in a chat with newsmen in Asaba the state capital appealed to the delegates to write SHERIFF on the ballot papers to give Deltans a grassroots and people-friendly Governor.

He said: “Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori is a man who rose from the bottom to his present height and therefore understands what it means to hustle and survive in the Nigerian environment.

“The Speaker is a good manager of people and resources. Therefore, writing SHERIFF on the ballot papers would be putting a square peg in a square hole, considering his wealth of experience which will be of immense benefit to all Deltans.

“I want to use this opportunity to congratulate the winners of the just concluded PDP primaries in the State and appealed to them to help talk to the delegates that voted for them to vote for Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori”.