.

By Tunde Oso

The Mayor of Urhoboland and National Coordinator of the National Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators, NCNDE-A Eshanekpe Israel aka Akpodoro has once again appealed to delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who are gearing up to vote at the party’s primaries scheduled for Wednesday to choose a gubernatorial candidate to fly the party’s flag at the 2023 General elections to consider Urhobo national interest and vote massively for the former Private Secretary to the late President Umaru Yar’Adua, Olorogun David Edevbie.

This was contained in a statement written and issued by the Palace of the Mayor signed by him, Tuesday with the title: “Give Us Edevbie” wherein he appealed to the conscience of all delegates to the primaries to consider the genuine interest of the Urhobo nation.

According to the Gbaregolor Ughelli South-born Mayor, the umbrella body of the Urhobo nation, the Urhobo Progressive Union, UPU had presented Olorogun Edevbie as the consensus candidate of Urhobo people worldwide and the proper thing to do is for other ethnic nationalities to accord the due respect for the decision of the Pan Urhobo socio-cultural and political group.

The statement frowned at what it described as vain efforts to impose an unpopular candidate on the Urhobo nation but was quick to add that the Mayor has implicit confidence in the delegates who he called upon to make the Urhobo nation proud as they cast their votes for the ‘peoples’ candidate.’

Only Olorogun Edevbie he stated can rescue the nation’s youth population from deliberate lack of empowerment and despondency by the system as he assured that Edevbie’s post-Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration will place the Urhobo nation in its rightful place in the comity of nations.

“As the founder and leader of Urhobo youths on the platform of the Urhobo Youths Forum for Change, UYFC, Edevbie is our consensus because he holds the key to unlocking the potential of the youth population in the state. We need the support of all and sundry to drive home our desire,” the Mayor stated.