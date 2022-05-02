.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

AHEAD of the 2023 general election, the Forum of former PDP Local Government Chairmen (1998 – 2021), Monday, endorsed the Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori is its preferred aspirant.

Moving a motion for the endorsement at a meeting held at the residence of the Forum’s Chairman, Chief Godwin Ogadi, a former PDP Chairman in Ika North East Local Government Area at Agbor, Mr Amah Agbajor said Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori is the best among all the aspirants with the requisite experience to take Delta to the next level of infrastructural and human capital development in 2023.

Butressing his reasons for the choice of Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori in the motion which was seconded by former PDP Chairman in Aniocha South, Chief Joe Adigwe, Agbajor who was PDP Chairman in Warri South, said the Speaker knows the needs of Deltans.

The motion was unanimously adopted by the over 100 members of the forum who were in attendance as there was no countermotion.

The forum members are recognized by the Party’s constitution as statutory delegates.