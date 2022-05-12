By Etop Ekanem

The Delta State Chapter of the Phase 2 Presidential Amnesty Programme, yesterday, threw its weight behind the former Delta State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Peter Adogbejire Mrakpor’s governorship aspiration.

Speaking to newsmen at Ughelli, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, state Chairman of the Phase 2 Ex-Agitators, ‘Gen. Solomon Adu, said Mrakpor, SAN, is a tested hand who has served in different capacity, adding if elected next governor of the state.he will deliver dividends of democracy to Deltans.

Adu who stated that Mrakpor has all the potentials to continue from where the incumbent Governor Ifeanyi Okowa would stop, appealed to all Deltans to rally round him and give him all the needed supports.

While calling on the Delta State Chapter of the Phase 2 Ex-Agitators to give maximum supports to Mrakpor’s governorship ambition, Adu said Mrakpor has the capacity to transform the state considering his exposure if elected as next governor of Delta state.

He said Mrakpor is a man of integrity and the best material for the governorship position that will take Delta state to an enviable height, pointing out that he is not going to be Urhobo governor but governor of Ijaw, Itsekiri, Igbo and Isoko nations.

While charging all Ex-Agitators to move to their respective wards and local government areas, mostly to the delegates to give their votes to Dr. Mrakpor during the forthcoming primary elections of the Peoples Democratic Party.