By Emma Amaize

ASABA- NIGER-DELTA youth activist, Chief Vincent Oyibode, has called on the people of Delta Central senatorial district in Delta State to appreciate the state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, for allowing the unwritten agreement on power rotation to stand in the state.

Oyibode, who said he personally released the provisional screening and clearance of front-line gubernatorial aspirant, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, explained: “I took the decision in order to clear the air despite plans to keep everything under wrap so the naysayers could continue to fool themselves, while Oborevwvori continues his journey to Dennis Osadebey House in 2023.”

Since last Friday, an unconfirmed report made the round on the social media that Oborevwori, currently Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly was not cleared for the May 21 governorship primaries due to discrepancies in his names.

“Okowa should be appreciated for allowing the unwritten rotational bargain to stand.

“Deltans have decided to follow Sheriff Oborevwori. What we all clamored for is a Delta Central governor, Sheriff is from Delta Central, an Urhobo son. It will be wise for Urhobo people to thank other senatorial districts for supporting one of our own.

“The selfish spirit of me, myself alone must stop, the spirit of pulling him down cannot work. Sheriff is Urhobo paternally and maternally, I do not know who more Urhobo than Sheriff is, he has no blood link to anywhere outside Urhobo.

‘’In other to set the record straight and shame the enemies of progress, I wish to inform all meaning Deltans that Rt Hon Sheriff O. F Oborevwori was the first to collect his screening clearance certificate. Our focus was not to publish it in the media as some are doing. The mischievous politicians know that the Sherrification project has swallowed their dreams since this is God’s own project. Anyone fighting against the destiny of any man after God’s heart is fighting against God.”

‘’The scheme of those who created fake certificates on social media to the extent of inserting the name of the God- chosen governor come 2023 in a contorted certificate of clearance has been exposed and laid to rest.

“My joy is that none of the elements with criminal intent to rubbish Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has doubted the authenticity of Hon Sheriff’s certificate. Those who knew him long ago can testify that the name Francis is the same as Sheriff even though he had maintained Francis more in silence than in use.

“If the evil plotters know anybody bearing Francis Oborevwori whose certificate is missing, let him simply speak out.

‘’My strong advice to mischief makers who are looking for cheap popularity is that they should be focused on their ill-fated ambition or better still they should drop their own ambition and join the Oborevwori movement to Government House come 2023.

“Those who seek to destroy Sheriff because he is the favoured one should understand that killing Abel did not make Cain the chosen one. However, this Abel has refused to be killed.

“Those who are running mad because Sheriff Oborevwori is favoured from above should rather close ranks with him so we can sail together. PDP is one family, the way some persons are driving their ambition is too devilish and backward.

“Same blackmailers earlier published that Sheriff was an ex-convict between the year 2000- 2004, the period of his first-degree program, adding that having failed in making any headway with that, they have devised another means to get him out of the race.

“I want to call on all delegates to be ‘sheriffied’, Delta state is for us all, and nobody should claim superiority above others. Now that issues of irregularities in credentials are over, mischief-makers should please join sheriff for a better and united Delta”, Oyibode added.