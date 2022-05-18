.

**Commences discrete investigation.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The FCT Police Command said on Wednesday that following the outbreak of a civil unrest at Building Material market , Dei Dei area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) at about 11:30 am, it carried out a comprehensive deployment of tactical and intelligence assets of the Command led by the Commissioner of Police CP Babaji Sunday, swiftly to the scene to ensure that the unrest is nipped in the board and managed, forestalling the destruction of private and government infrastructure, loss of lives and properties and to restore normalcy to the situation.

Consequent upon the above, the Police in a concerted effort with other State apparatus upon arrival at the scene, managed the uproar preventing further disintegration of law and Order.

“In addition to the above, Police monitoring and surveillance to ascertain the cause of the outbreak of violence, sustain the relative peace restored, and affirm the resultant level of damage is ongoing. Findings will be communicated in due time” a statement by the command said last night.

“Furthermore, members of the public are urged to shun participating in the promulgation of unverified news about the incident capable of re-igniting the extinguished flame of violence.

“Residents are enjoined to desist from any form of violence and disobedience to law and order but to rather remain vigilant and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the Police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, While the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached on: 0902 222 2352,