By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Middle Belt Forum, MBF, has described as unfortunate the purported defection of former President Goodluck Jonathan to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The Forum noted that by his action, the former President would lose the goodwill he enjoys among Nigerians who regard him as a reference point for good governance in the country.

The National Treasurer of the MBF, Chief Ben Akaakar in his reaction to the development Tuesday in Makurdi, said it would be unimaginable that the former President was joining a political party that had destroyed the legacies he left behind.

Chief Akaakar said: “It is unfortunate that he is joining the people that have destroyed the legacies that he left for Nigerians as President of the country.

“He should know that if he actually defects to the APC, he will never be a reference point for good governance in the country anymore especially with the lacklustre performance of the ruling APC.

“So his defection will be a disappointment for Nigerians who have been lamenting the maladministration of the APC and demanding that the party returned to country to the pre-2015 era.