By Dayo Johnson

GOVERNOR Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and the Peoples Democratic, PDP, yesterday, traded words over alleged deduction from workers’ salaries to fund the state security outfit, codenamed Amotekun.



While the PDP faulted the governor’s decision, Akeredolu said the deduction allegation was imaginary.



The PDP, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei, said: “As at the last count, some workers received November 2021, salary in April 2022. This, in itself, is bad enough. Yet, Mr. Governor can have the audacity and effrontery to contemplate increasing the agony experienced by workers in the state.



“A circular stating how much is to be deducted from all grade levels showed clearly that, the Governor is out rightly insensitive to the suffering workers.



“That the workers have been reduced to beggars to meet their daily needs, means nothing to the Governor as long as his N600 million monthly security vote is first charged from the monthly allocation to the state.



“It will not matter as long as workers in the state have not been turned to scavengers. They should be able to manage.

“We urge Akeredolu to be more frugal with the handling of the finances of Ondo State, so as not to impoverish the workers further.”

Akeredolu faults PDP

But in a swift response, Governor Akeredolu, through his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, said: “The state government has no plan of deducting workers’ salary for any purpose.



“Rather, the Governor Akeredolu-led administration has continued to show commitment and prioritize workers’ welfare in the last five years.



“The allegation of planned salary deduction is imaginary. It is an embarrassing falsehood fabricated by a party whose penchant for lies is legendary.



“The PDP takes delight in playing politics with the lives of the people. Its endless fabrication of falsehood to halt the success of Amotekun or discourage well-meaning individuals from supporting the security network is mind-boggling.”

