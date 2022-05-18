Evangelist Debby Mojisola Adedapo-Olukayode, a Nigerian UK based gospel music minister popularly known as Debra Crown-Olu spreads the gospel of salvation through the name of Jesus in her newest single release titled “NO OTHER NAME” which was released on 07/05/2022.



Debra is an anointed spirit-filled worship leader, songwriter and recording artist that carries so much grace in her ministrations. She is an ordained church worker and currently a worship leader at Winners Chapel International, United Kingdom, where she served as Head of Choir for 4 years.



She is talented, an exceptional leader who loves diversity and known as a woman of excellence. She inaugurated the Soul Worshippers Praise Fellowship, supported at various worship concerts and she is also a member of the Evangelical Alliance, United Kingdom. She has received numerous outstanding honours in the course of her career, voluntary assignments including an outstanding church worker awarded in 2016 & 2018 and on AStepFWD UK Christian Chart, her single release ”I Worship” made the TOP 5 Contemporary Gospel song in August 2021.



Debra Crown-Olu continues to be an ambassador of the kingdom of God on earth, declaring the promises of God and the mind of our Lord Jesus Christ to all nations of the earth in her gospel music. Her music fills the heart of the listener with an assurance of joy, hope, peace, healing, good future, breakthroughs, and victory through Christ Jesus.



Debra is in her Late 40’s and her birthday is 30th September. She was born into the Royal family of Owa-Aponlese Late HRH Adedapo the Wasare-Ijana of Ijesa land & Olori Ayodele Adedapo and married to Kelvin Olukayode-Balogun an Educationalist on 21st March 1998 and they are blessed with four children (A boy and 3 girls).She graduated with an Outstanding result and received Best Student Award in Bachelor of Science (Hon) Chemical & Polymer Engineering in 1997 and later proceed for a second degree Master of Business Administration (MBA) in 2005 with distinction at Lagos State University, Nigeria. She was called into the ministry at a young age and gifted with unique talents. Debra attended Bible School at Living Faith Church Worldwide International.



She have a great passion for music as a child and in her early life joined the junior choir at First Baptist Church Festac town her family church and when she got married, she joined the Winners Chapel Choir at Raji Oba Lagos and was a member of Faith Tabernacle Choir, Living Faith Church Worldwide International Canaan land, Nigeria before she relocated to the United Kingdom.



Debra is best known for incorporating Afro-Contemporary Gospel music styles and fusing genres such as Afrobeats and R&B into her versatile sound. She released her first Full Album with 8 amazing tracks Titled ‘’Liberation’’ in 2019 and her 2nd Full Album with 8 tracks masterpiece titled ”Divine Upliftment” in 2021 and singles titled “Korin Si Oluwa“ a masterpiece in collaboration with Laolu Gbenjo in September 2021, a high praise “Sacrifice of Praise” released in October 2021 and “Agape Love” released on Valentine’s Day 14th February 2022. This track is mind-blowing love song.



Her newest single “NO OTHER NAME” is a deep heartfelt worship masterpiece declaring the power and salvation in the name of Jesus Christ according to the scripture Acts 4:12 “And there is salvation in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given among men by which we must be saved”.



Speaking about her latest single release, Debra said she continues to enjoy personal encounters and has witnessed miracles performed in the name of Jesus and so, testifying to salvation in the precious name of JESUS. The name of “Jesus” is powerful and answers to every situation. Moreover, God has highly exalted Him and has freely bestowed on Him the name that is above every name, that at the mention of the name of Jesus every knee shall bow, of those in heaven, those on earth and those under the earth and that every tongue shall confess that Jesus Christ is Lord to the Glory of God the Father, according to the scripture (Philippians 2:9-10).



Expanding on this prophetic gospel, she said demons are subject to us in The Name of JESUS! (Luke 10:17).She said the good news is that salvation is free and whosoever calls on the name of the Lord shall be saved (Romans 10:13).



Debra went further to say that our Lord and Savior Jesus Saves Us, Sanctifies Us, and Justifies Us!



Her Albums are available now for streaming and downloading via digitals store.

