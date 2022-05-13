John Alechenu, Abuja

The Sokoto State Governor, Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has held meetings with a cross section of Muslim leaders and the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Bishop Hassan Kukah among others in a bid to douse tension over the murder of a student, Deborah Samuel.

Miss Samuel, a student of the College of Education, Sokoto, was killed by fellow students over an alleged blasphemous statement against the Prophet of Islam, Mohammed.

This was contained in a statement signed and issued by his Special Adviser Media and Publicity, Mohammed Bello, in Abuja, on Friday.

The statement reads in part, “The Governor had to cut short his various official engagements in Abuja, the nation’s capital, to rush to Sokoto in view of the importance of the various consultations.

According to the statement, the Governor, resolved to meet with all relevant bodies and groups to ensure that the peace, which Sokoto is known for is preserved.

The statement further read, “Gov. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state, a while ago, met with a broad spectrum of Muslim leaders in the state at the Government House, Sokoto to deliberate on the way to maintain peace and harmony amongst its citizens of all religions that Sokoto is famous for following the killing of Deborah Samuel.

“It should be noted that Governor Tambuwal was billed to visit BAYELSA, DELTA and EDO STATES today in continuation of his Presidential consultations but had to cancel the visits to consult with citizens and religious leaders to ensure security of lives and property of all residents of Sokoto State”, the statement said.