By Olayinka Latona

Ahead of tomorrow’s protest over the killing of Deborah Emmanuel Yakubu, the National President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Dr. Samson Ayokunle has instructed Christians in the country to be discreet in carrying out the protest in view of a threat by an unknown Islamic body to do a counter-protest.

CAN in a Press statement signed by Dr. Ayokunle urged church leaders to do the protest of placard carrying within the premises of their local churches or CAN Secretariat.

In his words: “You are all aware that some Muslims had sent out information that they were going to counter our peaceful protest on Sunday, May 23 Their intention is to cause chaos and attribute it to us”

“In view of the foregoing, I urge you all to do the protest of placard carrying within the premises of your local churches or your CAN Secretariat.