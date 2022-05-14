.

By Musa Na Annabi Sokoto

Govevernor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state has today declared a 24-hour Curfew to enhance the restoration of law and order in the state following violent student unrest that led to the killing of Miss Deborah Emmanuel, a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto.

The Governor in a press statement said the sad incident that happened at the Shehu Shagari College of Education on Thursday and sequel to the current developments in the Sokoto metropolis has declared a 24-hour curfew to stop further escalation of the ugly situation.

Also Read:

Tambuwal meets Sokoto Muslim leaders over Deborah Samuel’s murder

The statement which was signed by Malam Muhammad Bello special Adviser media and publicity and made available to newsmen in Sokoto called on people to stay indoors and observed the curfew.

“by the powers conferred on him by sections 176(2) of the Constitution of the Federal republic Nigeria hereby declared a 24 hour curfew to help in the restoration of law and order in the state.”

Vanguard News Nigeria