By Sylvester Kwentua

A Christian body, the Civil Consciousness Global Initiative, CCGI, believes that unless there is a restructuring of Nigeria, religious killings in the country won’t stop. The body made this known in a media parley, themed ‘State of the nation, held in Lagos, on Wednesday.

Addressing pressmen on behalf of the group, Professor Idowu Sobowale, who is the chairman of the group and also a former Lagos state commissioner of education and media guru, says his group believes that Nigeria seriously needs to have the type of constitution that will promote progress and development. He also opines that failure of the government to deal decisively with perpetrators of past religious crimes, has led to many more religious killings, as religious criminals have become emboldened by the government’s actions.

“We need to restructure the country so that we will have the type of constitution that will promote progress and development. We have Christian and Muslim organizations that do meet and ruminate over religious problems of the country. However, we need to know that we have a group of criminals hiding under religion to perpetrate evil and they have become emboldened because those in the past who have done such evil, have not been brought to book. If those who have committed this evil in the past have been firmly dealt with, there won’t be reoccurrences. Let there be justice.” The group said.

On Nigeria’s security crises, the prof believes that the crisis Nigerians are witnessing now, has overshadowed the ones that led to the Nigerian civil war.

“The state of our nation has been very worrisome in the past few years!

Insecurity has reached its highest level in our history as a nation, the event leading to the Nigeria civil war seems a child play when compared with the present happenings!

We need not remind you of the gory details, but for the records: The smuggling of the Islamic Sharia laws into our Constitution ab-initio has been the bane of divisions among all loving Nigerians. Those who smuggled it in had a hidden intention and those who saw the evil or danger inherent in it, out of fear of losing out kept quiet. ” The group asserted.

The group also informed that a lot of Nigerians don’t feel safe in their country, especially Christians. They want the government to fish out those who killed Deborah Samuel and make sure they face justice. They also gave some recommendations they feel can solve the present religious tension in the country.

“(Our) Long term recommendation, we can’t feign ignorance of separation that Islam expected between male and female, nor are we ready to be pretentious about the right of every Christian, may we therefore recommend that Christian students be given exclusively their faith educational facility where the hope of ignorantly annoying the faith of Muslims would not exist!

Give Nigerian ONE mutually agreed CONSTITUTION where peace and justice truly reigns. The group pleaded.

Those present at the media parley, are top members of the Civil Consciousness Global Initiative and members of the press.