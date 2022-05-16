.

Says Presidential aspirants, other politicians aspiring to lead Nigeria in various capacities must condemn the reprehensible killing of Deborah

As he Condemns the murder of Deborah, calls on all Nigerians in positions of authority to condemn the murder

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

SENATOR Seriake Dickson, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Bayelsa West has condemned in very strong terms, the gruesome murder of the 200-level Student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, Deborah Samuel, who was accused of blasphemy.

According to him, all the Presidential aspirants, other politicians aspiring to lead Nigeria in various capacities must condemn the reprehensible killing of Deborah

In a statement yesterday in Abuja, the former Governor of Bayelsa State urged Nigerians to all its ramifications promote religious tolerance as well as unite against extremism.

The Senator l has also called on all Nigerians in positions of authority to condemn in the strongest possible terms, the murder of Miss Deborah Samuel by extremists.

The 200 level student of Home Economics Education was killed on Thursday last week by fellow students for alleged blasphemy.

The former Bayelsa Governor commended the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, and Sheik Ahmad Gumi for promptly condemning the unfortunate incident.

The Senator praised Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State for the proactive measures he has put in place to ensure peace and order in the State.

Senator Dickson also commended the Catholic Arch Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Kukah, and other Christians for preventing reprisal actions.

Dickson who condoled with the family of the late Deborah, said that a country where people take laws into their hands to carry out such barbaric act is not what Nigerians deserve.

He said that those involved in the heinous act should be made to face justice as their action violates the laws of the land.

He urged Nigerians of all religions to condemn extremism and take a united position against extremism.

Dickson said, “All those who are in positions of authority and those aspiring to lead this country, should clearly and unequivocally condemn this unacceptable act and call for appropriate measures to be taken to bring the perpetrators to book.

“I condemn the brutality of the unacceptable act which is clearly a violation of the laws of Nigeria.

“I also call for the authorities to take appropriate action and all those who are in authority and leadership to join in condemning this barbaric act.

“I as well call all those aspiring for leadership position to join in the condemnation.

“I commend the His Eminence the Sultan of Sokoto, Sheik Gumi and and other prominent Islamic figures for their clear condemnation of the incident.

” I also use this opportunity to commend my brother and friend, Governor Aminu Tambuwal for the proactive security measures he has instituted to prevent a degeneration.

“While I condole with the family of the deceased, my sympathies go to all those who lost valuable properties and sustained injuries.

“I commend Bishop Kukah and other Christian Leader for ensuring that there were no reprisal actions. It is good to note that the Lord Bishop is safe and well after the averted threats to his residence and the cathedral.

“This cannot be the Nigeria that we seek, we deserve better than this.”

“I call on Nigerians to respect the religious sensibilities of each other and they should unite against extremism in all religions as we are a multi ethnic and multi cultural nation.