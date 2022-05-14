By Haruna Aliyu

Contrary to reports that protesters have burnt the house of Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, the Catholic Church and its secretariat in Sokoto, Vanguard learned that the properties were not torched.

However, a source, one Niyi, said that protesters actually made attempts to burn it but didn’t succeed.

But they succeeded in setting ablaze a car parked in front of the Church.

“They moved to the Catholic secretariat, where they also met resistance. The building houses a restaurant and the administrative block belonging to the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto,” the source said.

He noted that the protest ended since 3p.m., after the state governor imposed curfew and that normalcy had since returned in Sokoto.

Youths had trooped out enmass in Sokoto to demand the release of those arrested in connection with the murder of Deborah Samuel.

Deborah, a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, was lynched by her Muslim colleagues over alleged blasphemy.

The arrest of suspects involved in the murder led to the protest.

Meanwhile, Deborah’s body has be taken home to Niger state for burial .