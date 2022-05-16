By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The National Association of Christians and Muslims Youths of Nigeria has condemned the murder of Deborah Samuel, a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto State by some Muslim mobs over alleged blasphemy.

The group while urging citizens to desist from taking laws into their hands as well as assuming the role of fighting for God, added that as a secular nation, we are knitted and guided by a constitution and other statutory laws that specify ways of punishing offenders of any kind when erred and so, such procedures must be duly followed in channeling grievances as well as addressing societal issues.

According to Sunday Audu, the Garkuwan Bonugo, Kwali, Abuja who is the National Patron, National Association of Christians and Muslims Youths of Nigeria, “A mistake it was not, that God created and made us citizens of the same country sharing the same national heritage. Therefore, our peaceful coexistence and harmonious living must no be debatable, detestable, and arguable because as people of God we can achieve more when we are bonded together.

“I in the spirit of oneness condemn in the strongest term the killing and burning of Ms. Deborah Yakubu, a 200L student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto State by some Muslim mobs over alleged blasphemy on 12th of May 2022. While it’s enshrined in all the Holy Books the need to respect each other’s religious sanctity and holiness, it’s also advisable that we desist from taking laws into our hands and assume the role of fighting for God.

“As a secular nation, we are knitted and guided by a constitution and other statutory laws that specify ways of punishing offenders of any kind when erred and so, such procedures must be duly followed in channeling our grievances as well addressing some societal issues. As an association composed of both Christians and Muslims, we are expected to constantly bear in mind our core objectives which is the ‘struggle for peace and total disarmament’ which in its entirety does not condone and warrant such despicable acts.

“The teachings encapsulated in the Holy Books must be well learned by all with a view of understanding it devoid of external influence and suggestion and properly translated into real-life practice which has the ability to strengthen our bond of togetherness. Religious leaders and teachers must know that they owe the people the responsibility of calming nerves and ensuring that activities capable of degenerating into religion crises are curtailed and not always found playing the instigating or inciting role as that will mean doing contrary to the dictates stipulated because no religion preaches war and conflict but completely known for promoting and advocating peace and harmony.

“Therefore, Muslim and Christian youths across the federation are enjoined to imbibe and inculcate the spirit of preaching and promoting peace by ensuring that as enlightened as they are, only activities geared towards improving the standard of living of people are championed and spread. We must know that we are first humans before religion therefore, the need to place humanity above anything and never be allowed to sink into becoming extremists in an attempt of defending religion.”

He charged the “Sokoto State Government, Federal Government, and the Security agents to play their roles to ensure that justice is dispensed so that it will serve as a deterrent for others nurturing the same ugly thought,” and extended his “condolences to the family of Ms. Deborah Yakubu over her sudden demise, pray for God’s comfort as well as eternal rest of her soul.”