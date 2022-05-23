By Chinonso Alozie

The Igbo National Council, INC, on Monday called on the Northern elites to caution some bloodthirsty hoodlums allegedly killing citizens in defence of their Islamic faith.

INC made this call through the President, Chilos Godsent, in a statement to newsmen in Owerri, over the killing of Deborah Samuel, by some northern youths over alleged Islamic religious blasphemy in Sokoto state.

According to INC, “The Igbo National Council (INC) condemn in its totality the Killing of Deborah Samuel and the Wanton Destruction and Looting of the properties of the Nigerians of Igbo Extraction living and doing business in Sokoto and other States of Northern Nigeria.

“INC therefore advice the Northern elites to immediately cautious and call to order these bloodthirsty hoodlums that have continued to take laws into their hands in pretence to be defending the Islamic Faith.”

“INC, therefore, charges the Ndigbo living in Sokoto and other States of Northern Nigeria to rise in solidarity to defend themselves. Nigeria belongs to the Igbos, therefore Ndigbo cannot allow itself to be intimidated or threatened to leave any part of Nigeria. The Igbo Race are not known to be cowards and cannot live the lives of cowards. We are brave people and must continue to exhibit that brevity anytime and anywhere no matter what the circumstances are.

“Finally, we call on the Federal Government of Nigeria and the heads of Security Agencies to immediately fish out and prosecute the perpetrators of the Wanton Destruction and Looting of properties of Ndigbo living and doing business in Sokoto and other States of Northern Nigeria,” Godsent said.