Budding Afrobeats singer, Ejiro Utibe Segbuyota, widely addressed as Dchessking, has proved to music lovers that he is so gifted and understands the music game. He has since been making different moves geared towards breaking boundaries to export his sound beyond the shores of Nigeria.

Dchessking, amidst efforts to expand his fan base, has just released his much-touted single, titled ‘Doings’, is acclaimed by his fans to be best single of the year.

The singer, who is rated as one of the artistes to watch out for in 2022, says he is armed with passion, energy, drive and talent that will see him rise to the top of his career.

With a vibrant and refreshed energy, Dchessking, while attending an events during the weekend, disclosed that he is ready to take the Nigerian music industry by storm and push his music to new heights.

Speaking about his new song, he said, “This is just one of the numerous songs I will be dropping this year. My fans should brace up as I will be blessing their ears with cool songs and positive vibes. This is my time to shine and I want to seize the moment and make it count.”

He is a talented singer who has been on the grind, and set to work with different prominent acts.