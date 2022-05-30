File image of Dattijo acknowledging supporters.

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, has called on members of the party to embark on door-to-door campaign to spread the programmes of the party and its candidates, while also preaching unity ahead of the general elections in 2023.

Abdullahi, popularly known as Dattijo, who was returned unopposed in the primary election held on Saturday, made the call in a statement on Monday, while appreciating his supporters.

Dattijo urged them to move from door to door, ward to ward in propagating the programmes and candidates of APC.

Advocating unity, he called on all APC contestants for various positions, who participated in primaries across the state to unite all internal camps and form one single camp for victory in all positions in the general elections.

His words: “I also want to extend a hand of community to the party. To all APC contestants across various positions, victorious or otherwise.

“I wish to urge us to maintain our dedication to Kaduna state and to the party. And join forces to consolidate and continue the story of progress we have started.

“It takes a team to achieve great things. Let us unite all internal camps and form one single APC camp for victory in all positions across the state come 2023.”

Dattijo who appreciated Governor Nasir El-rufai; the governorship candidate of the party Senator Uba Sani; the Speaker of the State Assembly, Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani, and other leaders of the party, who ensured that he emerged as the candidate of the party for the senatorial district.

“I’d like to thank our father and leader Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai for his fierce support, as well as his passion and determination for progress, which I have been privileged to witness, learn from and emulate over the past 7 years and also his support in this contest,” he said.

“Allow me to use this opportunity to remind you that the journey ahead is still long, challenging and it will be exhausting.

“Becoming a candidate is only the beginning of the election process, but with your support, and that of the good people of our dear State, we will succeed, Insha Allah,” he said.

Dattijo is an international development expert, who was recently appointed as an associate and founding member of Dunning Africa Center by the prestigious Henley Business School, University of Reading, United Kingdom.

In 2018, he was appointed by the World Bank as a member of its Expert Advisory Council on citizen engagement.